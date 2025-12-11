For A Bright Future Foundation Names Isabel Ramirez Lucas as 2025 Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship Recipient

The Foundation honors an outstanding first-generation scholar committed to transforming education

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved students today announced that Isabel Ramirez Lucas of California is the recipient of its 2025 Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship.

This prestigious award, reserved for exceptional students pursuing careers in education, will support Isabel's studies in biology education at Santa Barbara City College and empower her mission to uplift students in her own community.

Since its founding, FABF has awarded scholarships in STEM, financial technology, healthcare, and education to students from single-parent households, military families, and other underrepresented backgrounds. In 2025 alone, the foundation reviewed more than 10,000 applications nationwide, a testament to the urgent demand for accessible educational funding.

"As a first-generation student, this scholarship symbolizes the possibility of a future beyond limits I grew up with. It fuels my dream of being the kind of teacher who changes a student's life the way mine did; someone who reminds them that their circumstances never define their future," said Isabel Ramirez Lucas.

Scholarship selections are guided by an expert committee under the leadership of Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, with Dr. Courtney Purnell, Campus Director of Dragons Academy, serving as lead evaluator.

Gina Rogoto, FABF's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations & Programs,

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future