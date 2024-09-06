For a Shared Dream

xinhuanet

Sep 06, 2024, 01:13 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhuanet: 

"I have a dream, for the land I was born and raised--the great continent of Africa to be free. Free from hunger, free from illiteracy, free from poverty." How to make that dream come true? African youth Mendo'o from Cameroon turns to China, along with many other Africans, to look for answers. Their stories show how China and Africa can make each other's dream come true.

Original Link: https://english.news.cn/20240904/d3fd7ec4d6914e2e8ba32ca8052ea647/c.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_KPd1RzIhU

