For a Week or a Weekend--Experience Coastal Bliss with Unforgettable Spring Adventures in Coastal Mississippi

26 Mar, 2024, 10:40 ET
Romantic retreats, family adventures, and outdoor thrills: Coastal Mississippi unveils diverse spring experiences tailored to every budget and traveler
BILOXI, Miss., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spring season begins to bloom, Coastal Mississippi is excited to highlight an array of experiences tailored to individual traveler interests. From romantic retreats to family-friendly adventures, culinary delights, and exhilarating outdoor activities, the 62 miles of shoreline promises an unforgettable experience for travelers to Play Coastal this Spring:
- Romantic Getaways: Couples seeking a romantic escape can find various offerings in Coastal Mississippi. For intimate, relaxing moments, travelers can visit world-class spas, like the Senses Spa and Salon in the IP Casino. Raise a glass to the end of another beautiful Coastal day by booking a sunset cruise on the Mississippi Sound with Ship Island Excursions. For that perfect romantic dinner, couples can choose from an array of culinary delights, such as world-class, James Beard nominated Vestige, or delight in savory crab claws and other specialties at the legendary Mary Mahoney's Old French House. Couples looking to enjoy a private evening with cocktails and dinner on the beach will find their match with picturesque views, delicious food, and a cozy fire pit from Food Booze Hiccups.
- Family Fun: Families visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast this spring can create lasting memories across the 62-mile destination. With an abundance of multigenerational family-friendly attractions and activities, blending education with thrilling experiences and more, crafting a fun-filled itinerary for families is effortless. Imagine building sandcastles on the beautiful, pristine beaches, watching dolphin shows at Ocean Adventures Marine Park, learning how to catch shrimp like a pro on the Biloxi Shrimping Trip, and enjoying the expansive 55,000 sq. ft. arcade at Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center. For fun in the sun, families can visit the Buccaneer Bay Waterpark or find thrilling rides at Paradise Pier Fun Park. Each activity promises to make for an engaging, memory-filled experience.
- Culinary Delights: Foodies will find themselves right at home in Coastal Mississippi as the region boasts a vibrant culinary scene celebrating local flavors, fresh-caught seafood, and international flair. For a delightful, toes-in-the-sand waterfront dining experience, travelers can visit Sea Level, Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar, or Shaggy's in Biloxi, Gulfport, and Pass Christian. Shaggy's Charter Docks in Pass Christian will even cook your catch so travelers can enjoy their own fresh catch following a day on the water with an expert captain who knows just where the fish are biting. For an elevated experience, travelers can visit White Pillars, where chef-owner Austin Sumrall creates truly magnificent dishes with an ever-changing menu, or The Sycamore House, where chefs Stella LeGardeur and Michael Eastham combine their New York and Coastal Mississippi culinary experience for a meal travelers won't soon forget. For award-winning barbeque, travelers can visit the crowd-favorite Murky Waters BBQ or The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint, which offers delicious smoked options and live entertainment.
- Outdoor Adventure: Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise amidst the landscapes of Coastal Mississippi. Adventurers can hike along the coast at the Gulf Island National Seashore - Davis Bayou Area trails and kayak through the largest free-flowing river in the lower 48 at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. Fishing enthusiasts can find their own catch on many of the fresh and saltwater waterways, and thrill-seekers can experience the region's only zipline adventure course paired with high-speed racing at Finishline Performance Karting.
"Whether you're coming for a week or a weekend, we invite travelers to discover the magic of Coastal Mississippi and create their own cherished memories," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "With a diverse range of offerings catering to romantic, family fun, outdoor enthusiasts, and more, there's no shortage of ways for travelers to 'Play Coastal' this season."
For more information and to plan your spring getaway, visit CoastalMississippi.com.
About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.
SOURCE Coastal Mississippi
Share this article