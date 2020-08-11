For All Primary Legal Content, Casebriefs To Link To Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that Casebriefs, whose free-to-use electronic platform provides study supplements, content, and tools for law and pre-law students, is exclusively linking to the Bloomberg Law platform for all primary legal content. Bloomberg Law, which is accessible to law students at an overwhelming majority of law schools, is a comprehensive, integrated legal research and business intelligence platform that uniquely integrates practice of law and business of law resources.

"We are very excited to align with Casebriefs, a go-to resource for law students, to expand awareness of our platform," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "We have a deep commitment to helping law students prepare to practice by providing them the tools and resources they need to begin their professional careers on the right foot. From job-related resources to industry intelligence to the latest news and analysis, Bloomberg Law is the one fully integrated legal research platform that law students can turn to in order to get educated and get ahead."

"The coupling of the legal industry's most authoritative research content library in Bloomberg Law with the best-of-breed law student study supplement content in Casebriefs will aid law students in their mastery of complex subjects," said David Gray, CEO, Casebriefs. "The rich case content in Casebriefs, coupled with the enhanced Bloomberg Law case and topic content hyperlinks, provide a complete one-stop dashboard of topic knowledge not found in other law student study sources."

Bloomberg Law's alliance with Casebriefs demonstrates its focus on supporting young professionals and the next generation of attorneys, giving them the resources they need to land a position and stay abreast of the latest news and trends. And with the disruptions to the legal market due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 law school graduates have complimentary access to the Bloomberg Law platform until June 2021.

To learn more about the resources available via Bloomberg Law for law students to be successful in the classroom—and as they prepare to embark upon their legal careers—please visit http://onb-law.com/S9i050ASycX.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

