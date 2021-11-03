For CBD Kratom, New York Growth a Sign of the Times

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom will open its fourth New York City store, 1420 Broadway in Midtown Times Square with a soft store opening planned for November 4 followed by an official Grand Opening Event on November 12. CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned cannabis and kratom retail chain in the United States.

A visitor destination for New Yorkers and visitors all over the world, CBD Kratom's Times Square store represents the fourth new location in New York City.

"We are thrilled to be opening our business curtain on Broadway in Midtown Times Square," said Ocean Cohen, director of retail growth and development, CBD Kratom. "Times Square is big, bright and bold. It is an ideal place to open our fourth CBD Kratom store in New York City."

For the fourth time in six months, CBD Kratom has expanded in New York City with plans to open more stores soon in the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and SoHo. CBD Kratom entered the New York market on 4/20, the official holiday of the cannabis industry. The company now has stores in the following locations:

Chelsea on April 20

Lenox Hill in the Upper East Side on May 20

in the Upper East Side on Flatiron in the Flatiron District on October 1

Midtown Times Square on November 4

Since opening its first store in 2016, CBD Kratom has expanded significantly throughout the country with 44 locations throughout six major cities: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. The company offers more than 600 cannabis products including CBD, Δ8-THC, CBG, other cannabinoids, and more than 50 strains of pure kratom, and kratom speciality products.

Known for their excellent and tailored customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively trained staff will help customers find the right products to fit their specific needs.

"Increasing our New York City presence is very important and Midtown Times Square will give us a huge boost in reach and visibility. Times Square is a major center of the world's entertainment industry and is filled with New Yorkers and tourists who can definitely benefit from our products," Cohen said. "At our stores, we make sure everyone finds their fit so they can sleep well, wake well, and live well, even under the bright lights of Broadway and Times Square."

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. CBD Kratom has 44 retail locations throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit shopcbdkratom.com.

