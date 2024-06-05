For Germany's He Chen, capital is an amazing place

News provided by

China Daily

Jun 05, 2024, 02:32 ET

BEIJING, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

"Hello everyone! This is Adrian from Germany!"

Continue Reading
For Germany’s He Chen, Beijing is an amazing place.
For Germany’s He Chen, Beijing is an amazing place.

At the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services, Adrian Jakubke, a Tsinghua University student from Germany, used that amplified introduction to help guide the audience to his own destination inside the fair: the Cultural Tour of Beijing Opera, a special exhibition hosted by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center that displayed the history of Beijing Opera from its earliest days. In the exhibition there were the photos of Dingjun Shan, China's first Beijing Opera, starring master Ma Lianliang, who performed as the hero Huang Zhong.

"They've created a new way of performing this role and paying respect to him," said Jakubke, who goes by the Chinese name He Chen. Showcasing an actor dressed in Beijing Opera attire, the German then dressed up the flags, some characteristic props of Beijing Opera, and made a gesture similar to the actor's. He also flawlessly pronounced the opera texts in Chinese. "I have lived in Beijing for 15 years, but I have never felt I am in a foreign land," he said. "I've always felt at home here."

During his 15 years in Beijing, Jakubke has experienced the city's inclusiveness, openness and innovation, but what has amazed him most is the contemporary inheritance and innovation of Peking Opera, which is why he produced a video guiding the audience all the way through the cultural trip.

In the fourth "100 Reasons to Love Beijing" short video contest organized by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and hosted by China Daily for worldwide  participants to share their love for the city, Jakubke won second prize at the May 23 award ceremony at Beijing Library.

He Chen said he is pleased to promote cultural exchange between China and Germany by introducing their culture to each other by visiting exhibitions, and that he is honored to have won a prize that will encourage him to produce more videos sharing Beijing culture with the whole world.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

'A Fu, the hutong gentleman'

'A Fu, the hutong gentleman'

A news report from China Daily: Had one never met "A Fu" in person but only heard his standard, fluent Beijing dialect as well as his knowledge of...
Video contest ends, love for Beijing continues

Video contest ends, love for Beijing continues

A news report from China Daily: When she first came to Beijing to study in the University of International Business and Economics in 2020, Ko Eul...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Art

Image1

Travel

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics