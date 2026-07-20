18-Arena Holiday Tour Follows New Christmas Album and Theatrical Film, Bringing an Unforgettable Celebration of the Season Across the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY is bringing back the most wonderful tradition of the year with the return of its beloved A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS tour. Following the release of the band's brand-new Christmas album and theatrical film, DRUMMER BOY, brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will embark on an 18-arena tour across the United States this holiday season, delivering an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling and celebration.

FOR KING + COUNTRY ANNOUNCES RETURN OF BELOVED CHRISTMAS TRADITION WITH 'A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS' TOUR

For fans who have made the tour an annual tradition, and those experiencing it for the very first time, A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS offers an immersive holiday experience unlike any other. Combining breathtaking production, intimate storytelling and powerful performances, the evening celebrates the hope, joy and real meaning of Christmas through music that has become synonymous with the season.

"The most wonderful time of our year is always the one spent with you," share Joel and Luke Smallbone. "To celebrate the miracle of all miracles, God coming to earth and offering redemption, and to experience that together with audiences across America makes this our favorite tour of the year. We can't wait to celebrate Christmas with you again."

Audiences can expect soaring performances of beloved Christmas favorites including the hauntingly beautiful "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" and the anthemic "Little Drummer Boy," alongside original holiday music and fan favorites from throughout the band's celebrated career. The evening will also feature exclusive moments inspired by the band's new theatrical film, DRUMMER BOY, creating an even more immersive and memorable Christmas celebration.

Known for its cinematic production, heartfelt storytelling and world-class musicianship, A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS has become one of the season's premier live events, drawing families and fans together for an evening centered on the hope and wonder of Christmas.

Tickets go on sale July 31 at 10am CT. To get presale access, please text CHRISTMAS to 615-257-9555. Fans can reserve their seats and find a complete list of tour dates at forkingandcountry.com.

"A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS" 2026 Dates:

11.19 | Greenville, South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11.20 | Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

11.21 | Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

11.22| Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

11.27 | Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

11.28 | Orlando, FL - Kia Center

11.29 | Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

12.3 | Houston, TX - Toyota Center

12.4 | Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center

12.5 | Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

12.6 | Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

12.10 | Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

12.11 | Chicago, IL - NOW Arena

12.12 | St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

12.13 | Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

12.15 | 12.16 | 12. 17 | 12.18 | Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

12.19 | Kansas City - T-Mobile Center

12.20 | Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

About for KING + COUNTRY

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have earned four GRAMMY® Awards, 13 No. 1 hits, and more than 3 billion career streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the Platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out crowds across the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Their album, What Are We Waiting For?, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, following the success of Burn the Ships. Most recently, the duo released their latest album, What Are We Waiting For?, showcasing their signature blend of cinematic pop, soaring anthems, and messages of hope. In 2024, their debut film UNSUNG HERO (Lionsgate) was released to theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. Later this year, they will release their highly anticipated new album, The Most Beautiful Colours, showcasing a fresh collection of songs that continues their signature blend of cinematic pop, soaring anthems, and messages of hope. They will also return to the big screen when The Drummer Boy movie, a new holiday film from Angel Studios inspired by the beloved Christmas classic, opens in theaters nationwide on November 6. Learn more at forkingandcountry.com.

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