For Papa's Sake Home Care Receives 2021 Best of Home Care® - Leader in Excellence Award for the 4th Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Papa's Sake Home Care announced today that it received the distinguished 2021 Best of Home Care -Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, For Papa's Sake Home Care is now ranked among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.

This accomplishment demonstrates For Papa's Sake Home Care's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of For Papa's Sake Home Care's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, For Papa's Sake Home Care's received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the For Papa's Sake Home Care management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.

"We know firsthand how challenging finding quality care for a loved one can be. For Papa's Sake was built on a mission that every client and employee should be treated as though they are part of our family and feel the support every step of the way. We live and breathe customer service so receiving the Leader in Excellence Award means the world to us." -Becky Reel, Executive Director

The Best of Home Care - Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations," says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "When we see agencies like For Papa's Sake Home Care that have made an effort to provide outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. For Papa's Sake Home Care has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential and new clients and caregivers."

To find out more about For Papa's Sake Home Care's commitment to excellence, please visit forpapassake.com or call (847) 873-0234.

About For Papa's Sake Home Care

For Papa's Sake Home Care was founded in 2011 after owners, Ellen and Robert Simon personally experienced the hardships of finding care of their parents. They knew there had to be a better way to provide home care to the community. For Papa's Sake Home Care is located in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights and proudly serves the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse is the industry's leading firm in satisfaction research, quality assurance, and caregiver training. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to reduce increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. Home Care Pulse combines detailed client/caregiver insights with top-rated caregiver training through In The Know. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.

