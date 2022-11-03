For PlayStation®4 & Nintendo Switch™ WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT Demo Available Now
Nov 03, 2022, 08:00 ET
TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.
TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. has announced on the "TYPE-MOON TIMES "WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT" Demo Release Special" streaming event that WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT will be released on PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™.
Demo release date:
November 3, 2022, 9:00 PM JST
Platforms:
PlayStation®4
Nintendo Switch™
Trailer 2 available now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YaUlkcpoXw&feature=youtu.be
Game Information
Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT
Platforms: PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Release date: December 8, 2022
Physical Limited Edition
MSRP: 7700 Yen (Tax Included)
Bonus: Special gift box illustrated by Koyama Hirokazu and reference material "Magician's Basic Tune"
Physical Standard Edition
MSRP: 6600 Yen (Tax Included)
Digital Deluxe Edition (PlayStation®4 Exclusive)
MSRP: 7150 Yen (Tax Included)
Bonus: Digital version of reference material "Magician's Basic Tune"
Digital Standard Edition
MSRP: 6600 Yen (Tax Included)
*"Magician's Basic Tune" will contain the same content as the purchase bonus included with the 2012 PC release of the game.
*Prices may vary by region
Official website: typemoon.com/products/mahoyo/
Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game
Rating: CERO C (For audience 15 years old and above)
Genre: Visual novel
Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON
Sold by: TYPE-MOON
Published by: Aniplex Inc.
Main Cast
Aoko Aozaki: Haruka Tomatsu
Soujyuro Sizuki: Yusuke Kobayashi
Alice Kuonji: Kana Hanazawa
Kojika Kumari: Chika Anzai
Housuke Kinomi: Shouhei Kajikawa
Tobimaru Tsukiji: Toshinari Fukamachi
Touko Aozaki: Ruriko Aoki
Lugh Beowulf: Atsumi Tanezaki
Yuika Suse: Akiha Matsui
Ritsuka Suse: Ito Shizuka
Eiri Fumiduka: Hiromichi Tezuka
Staff
Scenario, Director: Kinoko Nasu
Character Design, Key Animation, General Graphics Supervision: Koyama Hirokazu
Main Graphics: Takao Aotuki, Shimokoshi
Graphics: Takashi Takeuchi, BLACK, Sunadorineko
Animation, Scripting: Tsukuri Monoji
Main Background Art: IURO
Programming: Kiyobee, ＡＺ-ＵＭＥ
Music: Hideyuki Fukasawa, Keita Haga, James Harris, hil
ED Theme: supercell "星が瞬くこんな夜に"
Logo Design: WINFANWORKS
Production Support: Norio Sasaya, Nokiwa Todaka, Okashige
Planning & Production: TYPE-MOON
"PlayStation" and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
©TYPE-MOON
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927354/Aniplex_With_On_The_Holy_Night_Demo.jpg
