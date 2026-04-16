For PR and MarCom professionals, brand discovery just changed: Brandpoint is first to market with AI visibility solution at scale

Brandpoint helps PR and marketing professionals prove the impact of their work with the first end-to-end solution for premium content placement, earned editorial coverage and measurable AI visibility — all in one solution.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandpoint today announced its evolution as the industry's first solution to create, distribute and measure brand campaigns across paid and earned media. This breakthrough connects every campaign directly to measurable AI visibility, giving PR and MarCom leaders the actionable intelligence to know not just how they performed, but what to do next.

With the launch of Brandpoint Optimize™, brands can distribute their branded content at scale, drive earned media pickup and see how their content surfaces in AI-driven search. For the first time, leaders can now understand the quality of their AI visibility, how audiences and competitors behave, and use those insights to plan and execute smarter campaigns.

Brandpoint is the first solution to create, distribute and measure brand campaigns across paid and earned media. Post this

It is a capability the industry has needed, and a category only Brandpoint could create.

"The communications industry is at an inflection point with AI deciding what consumers see in their search results," said Lisa Jilek, CEO of Brandpoint. "Brand storytellers are now at the forefront of the AI economy. For 30 years, PR and marketing professionals have trusted our network to get their content in front of the right audience. Now, Brandpoint's new suite of predictive intelligence tools is changing the face of MarCom planning. Brandpoint Optimize™ is built on that foundation — and it's the first proof point of our commitment to building the tools this industry needs next. We're not just keeping pace with how brands get found today. We're leading it."

A new era of brand discovery

The way audiences find brands has fundamentally changed. Sixty percent of Google searches now end without a click — users get their answers directly from AI overviews or chatbots. The new measure of brand awareness success isn't just reach or impressions. It's whether your brand shows up when AI decides who the leaders in your category are.

Most communications teams have no way to answer that question. Brandpoint heard this from clients repeatedly. Rather than waiting for the industry to catch up, it built the solution.

"Innovation is about listening to customers — hearing what they are and aren't saying — and building products that deliver value they didn't know they needed. Our clients kept asking the same question: How do we know our content is showing up in AI, and how do we prove it? Nobody had a good answer. We built one," said Stacy Stusynski, Chief Commercial Officer of Brandpoint.

Why only Brandpoint can do this

Building this capability required something no competitor can replicate overnight: three decades of learning from PR industry insights and MarCom behavior data, a proprietary network of high-authority news and media publications, and the infrastructure to connect distribution to editorial coverage to measurable outcomes.

That foundation is what makes the difference. Brandpoint doesn't just place content — it places content where the results can expand. Premium distribution builds editorial presence. Editorial presence builds AI visibility. AI visibility builds brand authority. And now, for the first time, enterprise leaders can measure every step of that chain and act on what the data shows.

What comes next

This announcement is the first chapter of a larger roadmap. In summer 2026, Brandpoint will continue its intelligence-led innovation to give brands a full dashboard with predictive competitive insights, consumer intent data and campaign simulation capabilities — giving PR and MarCom leaders not just the ability to measure AI visibility, but the strategic intelligence to build the campaigns that drive it.

For more information, visit brandpoint.com.

About Brandpoint

Brandpoint is a MarCom intelligence company built for brands that want to be found by audiences and AI searches. For 30 years, we've helped the world's leading organizations drive brand awareness through premium content placement, trusted publisher relationships and editorial coverage. Today, we're taking that mission further: connecting paid and earned media at scale to deliver brand campaigns with measurable AI visibility, so enterprise communications leaders can prove the impact of their work and build on it.

SOURCE Brandpoint