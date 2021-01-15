For Record-Breaking 9th Consecutive Year, Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder

Trilogy receive the highest Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score in its Active Adult Resort Builder category for 2021

The Net Trust Quotient Score calculates an "index" based on various aspects of study respondents' brand perceptions—such as quality, trustworthiness, reputation, etc.

Trilogy's score for 2021 is the highest attained since the study began

"Building trust is at the very core of what we do at Trilogy," says Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President Jeff McQueen. "When homebuyers purchase a home in a Trilogy community, they are buying more than a physical place to live. They want to live happier. Trilogy offers a lifestyle that blends a true sense of connection with a commitment to wellness and freedom to pursue passions. We strive to help pre- and post-retirees live happier in this exciting chapter of their lives. To know that we have earned the highest level of trust from consumers who are shopping for a new home within the 55+ industry, is an honor we do not take for granted. I am proud of every one of our Shea team members who work hard to achieve this each day. Trust is what drives our culture at Shea Homes and we're immensely proud of this accolade and appreciative of the recognition by shoppers across the country."

For over 20 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy division has been bringing buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities with disruptive innovations like on-site day spas and wellness centers; Avid trail systems; comprehensive fitness including Afturburn HIIT workouts, free weights and resistance training, spin and Pilates classes and movement studios for yoga, tai chi and other group classes; farm to table restaurants; robust wine and spirit programs; nationally simulcast events and classes; national group travel; homeowner led clubs and more. A key differentiator for day to day life is a full resort staff that may include a Lifestyle Director who plans events and special experiences, Executive Chefs, Sommeliers, Wellness Directors and Fitness Trainers, who all work together to create a true resort-caliber experience for homeowners and encourage personal transformation.

Lifestory Research is a trusted national independent market research firm passionate about customers, employees, brands and the science of influence. To identify America's Most Trusted® brands, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual study in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The 2021 ranking of Active AdultResort Builders is from 15,222 people surveyed between January and December 2020 in the United States, among customers actively shopping for a new home in an active adult 55+ resort community.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes ® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

