For sale: Sunrises, sunsets and style: Ultra-luxurious Texas Hill Country ranch with architectural home, guest house, cabin, two lakes, two gun ranges and glorious views

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is proud to offer Long Creek Ranch, a premier example of a refined yet authentic Texas Hill Country ranch — an exceptional property offering the ideal balance of natural beauty, recreation and luxury.

For sale: Ultra-luxurious Texas Hill Country ranch with stunning home, guest house, cabin, lakes, gun ranges and views Post this The uniquely luxurious Long Creek Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, complete with architectural main home, guest house, cabin, ponds, trails, two lakes, two gun ranges and glorious views. In Stephenville, Texas, it is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

The ranch is perfect for hunting, livestock, entertaining large groups or simply enjoying weekends with family and friends, thanks to a variety of quality improvements that make hosting effortless. In north-central Erath County, it is conveniently situated about 20 minutes from growing Stephenville, just one hour from Fort Worth and 90 minutes from Dallas.

The landscape features rolling hills, high vistas, native vegetation, lush creek bottoms and a perfect mix of open meadows and dense cover. Germany Creek flows through the heart of the ranch, affording more than a mile of scenic frontage on both sides of the creek. The ranch also offers stock ponds and two sparkling lakes, some with bass, bluegill and perch. A network of off-road and ATV trails winds throughout, providing access to all areas and countless vantage points with panoramic views.

The main residence is a striking blend of modern design and fine craftsmanship, thoughtfully created for comfortable living. It offers both expansive living areas and cozy nooks, plus fireplaces and large windows that are peaceful spots to enjoy morning coffee and sweeping views. The home features a geothermal HVAC system and a 48-kilowatt backup generator; combined with the ranch's seven private water wells, this is the perfect property for luxury living with true self-sufficiency, security and peace of mind.

On the south end of the ranch await a three-bedroom guest house and a charming one-bedroom cabin, the latter ideal for guests seeking a more rustic experience or for use as employee housing. A second swimming pool and outdoor kitchen create another wonderful gathering place.

The ranch headquarters includes a first-class shop complete with two apartments and a boardroom for meetings. A large pavilion features an outdoor kitchen and a firepit overlooking the lakes and ATV track. The ranch also includes pistol and rifle ranges. The perimeter is fully fenced, with several interior cross-fenced pastures for livestock management.

Long Creek Ranch, at 4658 County Road 163 in Stephenville, is offered for $9,675,000. For photos and information, see briggsfreeman.com and burgherray.com. Contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601 or burgherray.com.

LINKS TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/4658-county-road-163-stephenville-tx-76401/94158203/

https://burgherray.com/listings/long-creek-ranch/

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty