How Texas' most royal-worthy private castle -- with two-story closet, swim-through grotto, movie theater, wine cave and 10 fireplaces -- is ready for its next noble owner

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the unique chance to live like royalty, in a sumptuous private fortress: Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to offer the iconic 1161 La Mirada, the most spectacular home in Southlake, Texas, minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth.

Built in 2010 as the fulfillment of a dream of a private castle, this exquisite home of nearly 14,000 square feet has undergone a thoughtful reimagining, transforming it from grand and stately to comfortable and chic. From the moment the driveway gates swing open, you are transported to another world as the home's European architecture unfolds before you. Inside, under spectacular wood trusses and detailed ceilings — and surrounded by intricate columns, mantels and millwork — the luxuries include large living and entertaining spaces, a paneled library, paneled office, elevator, barrel-vault wine room, tiered movie theater, game room with full bar, chef's kitchen with two islands and a glass-walled breakfast room that looks onto the outdoor oasis. There are 10 manor-style fireplaces in the home, each unique.

Each of the home's seven bedrooms boasts a sitting area and a private bath; most offer additional living spaces. There are 12 baths in total. The showstopping main suite is entirely new and features indoor and outdoor sitting areas, a bedroom fireplace, a sumptuous spa bath (complete with freestanding tub, separate shower, fireplace, dual vanities, makeup counter and coffee bar) and a majestic two-story closet with glass-front cabinetry and rolling ladders.

The home's outdoor living is as gracious as the indoors. The many pleasures include a freeform pool, swim-through grotto, swim-up bar, waterfall, hot tub, fireplaces and multiple living areas, both alfresco and covered. The separate guest house offers a living space, two ensuite bedrooms and a fitness room. A tennis court, five-car garage and landscaped grounds complete this incomparable listing. Its many recent upgrades include surround sound (inside and out), captivating outdoor lighting, artisan-applied interior wall finishes and a suite of spectacular chandeliers, sconces and lighting from Vanderpump Alain, the home-furnishings collaboration between designer Nick Alain and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump.

The result is a castle of transformation — a showplace that is both classic and comfortable, the ideal balance between refined and relaxed. 1161 La Mirada is represented by Jason Clark of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $6,895,000. Photos, details, a video and more are at briggsfreeman.com and 1161lamirada.com.

