For Second Consecutive Year, M&T Bank Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) announced today that for the second year in a row it was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion in the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

The DEI was developed by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN, in consultation with disability advocates and business leaders as a comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Index measures key performance indicators including: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

"We've been laser focused on attracting top talent that bring a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and skills to M&T Bank," said Tracy Woodrow, chief human resources officer at M&T. "In order to attract the best talent, we remain committed to building an inclusive team reflective of the diverse communities we serve."

Glenn Jackson, M&T's chief diversity officer, noted, "At M&T Bank we strive to build a supportive and inclusive culture that values and respects different backgrounds and perspectives. Every employee brings a diverse experience into the workplace, and it makes us stronger."

As part of M&T Bank's employee engagement efforts, the company operates more than 60 employee resource groups in communities across its footprint, which provide valuable insights into the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. M&T's Disability Advocacy Network Resource Group plays an important role in helping make the company a better workplace for disability inclusion.

About Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

