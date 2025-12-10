M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, December 11, 2025, M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 7.00% to 6.75%.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

