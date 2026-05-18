Highlighting its Commitment to Educating Service Members and their Extended Families, American Military University (AMU) Becomes National Sponsor of Our Community Salutes (OCS)

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirming its ongoing support of active-duty students, American Military University (AMU) is now a National Sponsor for Our Community Salutes, USA (OCS), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting future enlisted service members and their families as they start their military journey. AMU is a long-time supporter of OCS events and proud to become the first university to sponsor on a national level.

AMU is now a National Sponsor for Our Community Salutes, a national 501 (c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting future enlisted service members and their families.

"AMU is committed to empowering service members as they grow in their careers and personal lives," said Tonda Navarrette, Vice President of Military Outreach for AMU. "As our country approaches its historic 250th birthday, AMU is proud to stand alongside Our Community Salutes in uplifting the next generation of service members, and their extended families."

Since its founding in 2009, OCS has hosted recognition ceremonies in cities around the country honoring high-school seniors who plan to enlist into the military immediately after high-school graduation. OCS also provides developmental programs, guidance, resources, and community support to new enlistees, and their families, as they transition into military service.

"Our Community Salutes offers a meaningful way to honor our country's service members as they take their oath to help defend our country," said Dr. Kenneth E. Hartman, Founder and President of OCS. "Our goal is to help them and their families better navigate their commitment. The world isn't getting any safer, and our freedom is not free."

AMU's commitment to military students dates back to its start. The University was founded in 1991 by a visionary U.S. Marine Corps officer to offer career-relevant, distance education for military learners.

Since then, AMU has significantly expanded this commitment – service members, Reservists, spouses, legal partners, siblings and dependents can pursue bachelor's and master's degrees with preferred military tuition rates ($250 per credit hour). This rate aligns with the Tuition Assistance (TA) cap – so eligible active-duty service members can focus on their future, not added costs.

Visit here for more information on how to enroll at AMU.

OCS offers virtual events focused on educational planning, financial literacy, and wellness support through OCS Connect for new enlisted service members and their families. Recent podcasts help explain boot camp, basic training, and what to expect once enlistees are assigned to their first duty stations.

AMU's online delivery model is a hand-in-glove fit for active-duty military and their extended families – the University features asynchronous courses with monthly class starts (most are eight-week sessions). Transfer credit is possible for eligible academic coursework, job experience, and military service; AMU evaluates and applies transfer credit at no additional cost.

ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY SALUTES

Our Community Salutes (OCS) is a national non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor, and support high-school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation.

OCS was founded in 2009 by educator and former U.S. Army officer, Dr. Kenneth Hartman, to provide enlistees and their parents with guidance, information, resources and community support from like-minded enlistees and parents as their children start military service. OCS includes community leaders, government officials, educators, businessmen, and veterans who feel strongly in the importance of community support and recognition of the patriotic young adults who will enlist in the military after graduation.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS), which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich 34-year history and vibrant community of over 166,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning.1

APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the Consortium's Effective Practice Award (https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/).

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. military.

MEDIA CONTACTS

American Military University Our Community Salutes Frank Tutalo Ryan Bauman Associate Vice President, Public Relations Director, Community Engagement [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System