For Seventh Consecutive Year, CEO Coaching International Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is delighted to announce that it has ranked No. 2,190 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, Inc. magazine's prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States. This is CEO Coaching International's seventh consecutive year on the list.



"To once again be named on the exclusive Inc. 5000 list, especially during another year of uncertainty for so many businesses across the country, is extremely rewarding," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I am incredibly proud of our team's relentless dedication to helping our clients Make Big Happen for their businesses, and deeply honored that CEO Coaching International has received this recognition among such a distinguished group of 2021 industry-leading honorees."



Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.



"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."



Honorees will be celebrated during the annual Inc. 5000 Vision Conference in October.



About Inc. 5000



Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Toqualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Inc. Media



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About CEO Coaching International®



CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. Learn more at www.ceocoaching.com.



