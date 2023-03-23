For Soul Strips, the Key to Elite Nutrition Is Faster Absorption

The Brand's Nutritional Strips Dissolve in the Mouth, Leading to Three Times Greater Absorption

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are thousands of dietary supplements on the market. Each one is consumed via its own liquids, capsules, tablets, and sachets. Once that happens, the nutritional contents of the supplement pass through the gastrointestinal tract, where they are processed and absorbed into the body. While this is an adequate way to provide key nutrition, it is inefficient at best. That is why the Indian health and wellness brand Soul Strips has opted for a different approach to nutritional uptake.

Soul Strips has created a range of dissolvable 'strips.' Each of these consists of high-quality and precise doses of nutrients. Rather than immediately swallowing the supplement, each Soul Strip is designed to keep in the mouth for 60 seconds. By that point, the entire strip dissolves, and much of the key nutrients enter a person's system by oral mucosal absorption before they have a chance to enter the rest of the GI tract.

"Our micro-encapsulation nanotechnology is the poster child of why we exist as a supplement brand," explains company co-founder Avinash Madhavan. "This method isn't just another way to take a supplement. It is taking supplementation to the next level." Madhavan goes on to explain that Soul Strips' unique application ensures that the nutrients in its products are delivered directly into the bloodstream. This is both fast and effective, with a bioavailability that is three times more potent than traditional capsules and pills.

Soul Strips' innovative approach to health also acknowledges that healthy nutritional support isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of activity. The company has created a range of different supplements . These help with everything from basic things like digestion and sleep to immunity, libido, and energy levels. The company has even developed a separate range for kids .

"All along, our idea has been to spark a revolution in how people consume nutrition," explains Madhavan. "What good is taking supplements if you aren't getting enough uptake? That's why, for us, Soul Strips isn't just about providing high-quality supplements. It's about getting them into people's bodies in the most effective manner possible — which happens to be through absorption right in the mouth."

Soul Strips operates out of Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyperconvenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.com .

