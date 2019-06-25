For Tenth Consecutive Year, WOW! is Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, has been named as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) for the tenth consecutive year. The company received a similar award in Atlanta this year and has been recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner five times, most recently in 2018.

Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach earn this honor. The Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award recognizes WOW! as a company with impressive organizational values and which has achieved positive business results through their employment policies and best practices in human resource management.

"I've worked for WOW! for six years now. About a year ago, I took the opportunity to advance into a new role," said Raul Ochoa, field service technician of WOW!'s Schaumburg office. "The company invested in me and encouraged me to take courses to earn technical certifications. I had never before worked for a company that paid for my professional development. And now, after achieving my industry certification, I've earned bonuses and have received raises which align with my new skills."

WOW! provides a working environment which supports employee growth both personally and professionally. In addition to flexible work schedules, competitive wages and benefits packages, employees can participate in career path and training programs to broaden their career horizons. Employees are also encouraged to volunteer in their communities for any charity or organization of their choosing. Employees are celebrated through recognition programs highlighting employee achievements which align with WOW!'s company values of respect, integrity, spirit of service and accountability.

"We are thrilled to be honored as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies for the tenth year in a row," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are incredibly proud of the hard work our Chicago-area teams put in every year to consistently be recognized by the NABR. This award showcases our ongoing investment in and commitment to our employees by building a work environment that encourages professional excellence."

Each year the NABR reviews results delivered by an independent research firm, which evaluates companies based on measures such as compensation and benefits, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion, and community initiatives. This year's winning companies will be honored at the Best and Brightest Awards Gala on September 16th at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/chicagos-2019-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/winners/.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" has annual symposium and award galas presented in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, and San Francisco.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wowway.com

