WOW! Construction Underway in Livingston County, Michigan and Hernando County, Florida

Groundbreaking signals ongoing Greenfield momentum as WOW! continues to grow its all-fiber footprint at record pace

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has broken ground and begun construction of its all-fiber network in its Greenfield markets of Hernando County, Florida and Livingston County, Michigan. This construction continues the company's recent surge in market expansion momentum, with WOW! recording the most robust growth of its all-fiber network in the company's 25-year history.

Late last year, WOW! announced plans to add 80,000 homes to its footprint in Michigan and 44,000 homes in Hernando County, Florida . These new market buildouts are part of the company's ongoing expansion initiative to bring its reliable, state-of-the-art fiber network and more broadband choices to customers in additional markets.

"Providing customers with an array of fast, value-priced and comprehensive choices when it comes to broadband services is at the core of what we do at WOW!," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We continue to build and extend our footprint to reach even more customers and can't wait for these new communities to benefit from WOW!'s reliable, all-fiber network and our commitment to simplified pricing and an exceptional customer experience."

Residents across these communities will soon be able to experience WOW!'s all-fiber network and Internet plans with straightforward, all-in pricing, including the necessary WiFi equipment to get started, along with no annual contracts and no data caps at one easy-to-understand price.

Customers can take advantage of WOW!'s broad suite of offerings, including WOW! mobile powered by Reach , comprehensive solutions for businesses , and bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.