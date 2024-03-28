For tenth time, J.D. Power Ranks United Community #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking and #1 in Trust in the Southeast this year.

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community has once again topped the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, ranking highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast. This is the tenth time United Community has won the prestigious award. Additionally, United also was recognized by customers as the most trusted bank in the Southeast.

"Being recognized by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction for the tenth time is a tremendous honor and a testament to our commitment to putting our customers first," said United Community Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton. "I'm also proud that our customers recognized us as the bank they trust most. We've been providing our customers a safe and secure place to bank for nearly 75 years, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for years to come."

The J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is the longest-running and most in-depth study of the retail banking industry. The study analyzes retail banking customers' satisfaction with their primary financial institution and its impact on bottom-line metrics, such as retention, loyalty and advocacy.

This year's study featured a methodology reflective of the industry's evolution and how consumers now conceptualize satisfaction with their primary retail bank. This methodology also has "an increased emphasis on emotional and relationship-oriented experiences, while continuing to measure more traditional metrics related to transactional and operational retail banking experiences." The Retail Banking Index Model is comprised of seven (7) factors, of which United ranked highest in six (6); 1) Trust, 2) People, 3) Allowing customers to bank how and when they want (convenience), 4) Saving time and money, 5) Problem resolution and 6) Account offerings.

"As our customers' needs evolve, we have worked hard to adapt with new communication and technology to help meet those needs - all while keeping that personal connection that our customers expect from us," Harton said.

The 2024 study is based on responses from 105,355 retail banking customers belonging to more than 150 of the largest banks in the U.S. regarding their experiences with their retail bank.

For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit: http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2024028

About United Community Banks, Inc.:

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

About J.D. Power:

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

