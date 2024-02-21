United Community earns 15 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for Middle Market and Small Business Banking

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, United Community is proud to be honored with multiple Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for providing trust, value, and overall satisfaction to its middle market and small business clients. United earned a combined 15 awards, including national honors for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend.

"We are thrilled to see our focus in commercial banking being recognized. While we are a community bank, we have a strong emphasis on our commercial offerings," said Rich Bradshaw, President and Chief Banking Officer of United. "We are proud to be a bank that provides personal customer service, while still offering the large-bank solutions to our customers across the Southeast."

United won nine national awards and six regional awards in the following categories:

Middle Market Banking

Overall Satisfaction (National)

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (South Region)

Overall Satisfaction (South Region)

Small Business Banking

Overall Satisfaction (National)

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business (National)

Best Brand - Trust (National)

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships (National)

Cash Management - Customer Service (National)

Cash Management - Overall Product Capabilities (National)

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (National)

Likelihood to Recommend (National)

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (South Region)

Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)

Overall Satisfaction (South Region)

RM Proactively Provides Advice (South Region)

Among the more than 500 U.S. banks evaluated, United is one of only 23 which received awards for middle market banking and 39 that received awards for small business banking. United has now earned a total of 52 Greenwich awards over the last eight years.

Coalition Greenwich is a leading global research provider in the financial services industry. Results are based on interviews with nearly 28,000 executives across the country.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United was recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for Overall Satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. United Community was also recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America and named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

