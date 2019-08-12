For That Last Stretch Of Summer Travel, The Planet Fitness Black Card® Provides On-The-Go Flexibility With Access To 1,800+ Clubs

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel is still in full swing and Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, wants to make sure that everyone has unlimited access to its more than 1,800 clubs nationwide. From August 12 – 13, new members can sign up for PF Black Card memberships for just $1 down (enrollment fee), then $21.99 a month.

PF Black Card perks include access to any of the more than 1,800 Planet Fitness clubs at no additional charge and additional amenities such as unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds and more. In addition, one of the key PF Black Card membership benefits is the ability to bring a guest with you for free, whenever you want – the perfect opportunity to workout with your travel buddy. The promotion runs through August 13 at all Planet Fitness clubs throughout the United States. Click here to find a location near you.

"Traveling typically removes people from their daily routine, but it doesn't need to completely change up their fitness habits," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "Access to all our clubs nationwide with the PF Black Card is a fantastic perk for anyone looking to have a safe and judgement free haven while on the road. Plus, with the ability to bring a friend with the PF Black Card, you can ensure your workout will be fun."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*PF Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

