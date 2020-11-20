For the 10th year in a row, We Energies is named 'Best in Midwest' for keeping the lights on

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies' commitment to customer service is being honored with a

2020 ReliabilityOne® Award — citing the superior reliability of the company's electric delivery network. This is the 10th year in a row and 13th time in the past 15 years that the company has been recognized as the most reliable utility in the region.

The award, which is based on performance for the year 2019, is presented annually by

PA Consulting to utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

"This award is a testament to the dedication of every one of our employees," said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies. "From modernizing our networks to new innovations, we work hard every day to provide world-class service to our customers."

We Energies has made significant investments in recent years to strengthen the reliability of its network by rebuilding hundreds of miles of electric distribution lines and replacing thousands of poles and transformers. These investments continue to modernize the company's delivery systems, reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency.

"Year in and year out, We Energies is an industry leader in providing reliable service to their customers," said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® program director. "We are pleased to once again highlight their outstanding service and efforts with a ReliabilityOne® Award."

All utilities operating electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Award. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages. After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes an on-site certification process that provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

We Energies

We Energies serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers in Wisconsin. We Energies is the trade name of Wisconsin Electric Power Co.

and Wisconsin Gas LLC, utility subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC). Visit We Energies at we-energies.com and WEC Energy Group at wecenergygroup.com.

PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 3,200 specialists in consumer, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, health and life sciences, manufacturing, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Europe, and the Nordics. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life. www.paconsulting.com

PA's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced 35% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 49% shorter than the average US investor owned utility. PA has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com/energy.

SOURCE We Energies

Related Links

http://www.we-energies.com

