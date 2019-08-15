For the 12th time, Liquid Web is Honored as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. Company

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, (https://www.liquidweb.com), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to SMBs, has been announced as a 12-time honoree for the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing US companies. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. Only 33 companies have made the list 12 times.

"We certainly take great pride in this unique accomplishment," said Liquid Web CEO Jim Geiger. "Achieving this honor for the 12th time further validates our strategy to making technology more accessible and valuable for SMB entrepreneurs and the Agencies, Designers and Developers who create for them. We have an unwavering dedication to providing impeccable products, service and support to power the online potential of our customers. Our growth is fueled by our vision to be the world's most loved hosting provider and our 2019 Net Promoter Score of 69 validates that our more than 30,000 customers rely on Liquid Web as their trusted technology partner," Geiger said.

Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing companies in America, ranking each company by the rate of revenue growth over a span of three years. Factors include the number of employees, industry, location and revenue.

Liquid Web has continued its successful growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Earlier this year, Liquid Web announced the launch of its VMware Private Cloud Powered by NetApp to offer enterprise-level features and functionality at affordable prices to small to midsize business. They also introduced annual pricing to their VPS offering and expanded it's Managed WordPress and WooCommerce offerings , by adding features such as WPMerge and AffiliateWP and expanding locations in the EU to better serve their EU customers.

About Liquid Web

Marking its 22nd anniversary, Liquid Web powers online content, commerce, and potential for SMB entrepreneurs and the designers, developers, and digital agencies who create for them. An industry leader in managed hosting and cloud services, Liquid Web is known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support. Liquid Web offers a broad portfolio designed so customers can choose a hosting solution that is hands-on or hands-off or a hybrid of the two. The company owns and manages its own core data centers, providing a diverse range of offerings, including bare metal servers, fully managed hosting, Managed WordPress, and Managed WooCommerce Hosting, and continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of its web-reliant, professional customers. With more than a million sites under management, Liquid Web serves over 30,000 customers spanning 150 countries. The company has assembled a world-class team, global data centers and an expert group of 24/7/365 solution engineers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding company has been recognized among INC Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit www.liquidweb.com, or read our blog posts at https://www.liquidweb.com/blog. Stay up to date with all Liquid Web events on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*2019 Net Promoter Score of 69

