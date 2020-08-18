For the 2nd Year, Sweet Loren's Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 721 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 655%

Sweet Loren's has made the list for the second year in a row. With fewer than 10 employees Sweet Loren's has posted 655% YoY growth. Sweet Loren's, the #1 natural cookie dough brand in the U.S. Famous for its delicious, convenient and safe-to-eat-raw cookie dough, available in pre-portioned cookie dough, 12oz jars and 3.6oz cups, Sweet Loren's features attributes sought by modern consumers, including plant-based and dairy free, Certified Gluten Free and Vegan, Peanut/Tree Nut Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher Pareve. Consumers are looking for cleaner, plant-based and allergen-friendly products that don't sacrifice on taste or fun.

"We are proud to make this distinguished Inc. 5000 two years in a row, a true reflection of our product quality, unique market position, and our team's grit and determination. We are grateful to our loyal customers for welcoming Sweet Loren's into their homes especially during COVID-19, when we're all looking for healthier, comfort foods and stay-home activities, like baking." - Loren Brill, Founder & CEO

This news comes on the heels of the launch of the newest item in their portfolio—3.6oz Single-Serve Edible Cookie Dough at all Publix supermarkets and online at sweetlorens.com. Sweet Loren's is the only nationally distributed edible cookie dough that has always been safe-to-eat-raw, inclusive of allergen-sensitive and dietary choice consumers. Sweet Loren's is perfectly positioned at the corner of healthy indulgence, clean eating, and convenience.

About Sweet Loren's

After beating cancer in her early twenties, founder/CEO Loren Brill made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. Unable to find great tasting cookies made from clean ingredients, she developed her own.

Sweet Loren's is the #1 natural refrigerated cookie dough brand in the U.S., distributed in over 12,000 grocery stores across the U.S. and over 600 stores in Canada. Made with only clean ingredients, Sweet Loren's Cookie Dough is also Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy Free, Peanut/Tree Nut free, Non-GMO, and Kosher Pareve. Founder and CEO Loren Brill was featured as one of Inc's Female Founders 100.

For more information visit sweetlorens.com and follow @sweetlorens on social media. Contact: Jennifer Mezzapelle [email protected]

About Inc. 5000

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. To see the complete list, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

