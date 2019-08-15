For the 4th Consecutive Year, Status Labs Earns Spot on Coveted Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Labs was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation for the fourth consecutive year. According to Inc. Magazine, a fraction of companies make the list more than once, and only one in thirteen companies make the list four times.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Founded in 2012, the digital reputation management firm is one of a small percentage of companies to make the list multiple times, let alone four times in a row. According to a 2018 Inc. article that analyzed the winners, sustained growth is the key to long-term success when it comes to Inc. 5000 companies.

"Our talented team really caters to our clients – they constantly look at digital trends and develop new strategies," said Status Labs CEO & co-founder, Darius Fisher. "As a result, we've earned trust in the industry and that enables us to grow with our clients and partners. Our team is our primary asset and I'm continuously thankful for them."

In an increasingly digital-first environment, the importance of an individual or brand's reputation has never been greater. The demand for Status Labs' unique blend of digital services and reputation management tactics has intensified over the last three years.

"What impresses me most is the fact that we grew significantly this past year with just a modest increase in our workforce," said COO and co-founder, Jesse Boskoff. "As a service business, this growth and win is a direct testament to the superior level of service delivered by our account management, operations, public relations, and content teams."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held in October in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Status Labs

Status Labs is the industry leader in digital reputation management, with offices in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, London, and São Paulo. Serving clients in over 40 countries, we are the agency of choice for Fortune 500 brands, leading startups, high-profile executives, and other public figures. Our commitment to excellence has resulted in growth that ranked us for four consecutive years (2016-2019) on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The Status Labs team of talented digital natives is nationally recognized, most notably earning Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 150 Company Cultures award. Status Labs has been profiled in leading publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, US News & World Report, The Daily Beast, Observer, DuJour Magazine, and more. For more information visit www.statuslabs.com.

