For the 4th time, AdCellerant Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1929 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 204.10 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that AdCellerant is No. 1929 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Having AdCellerant mentioned for the fourth consecutive year is an honor and a testimonial to how important our technology is to our growing Partners," shares Brock Berry, CEO of AdCellerant. "The technology, services, and execution AdCellerant provides to Partners creates long-term renewable business. Congratulations to the AdCellerant team on a job well done."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, AdCellerant shifted its tremendous resources to focus, almost exclusively, on helping small businesses make it through the economic downturn. AdCellerant's core business model focuses on providing digital advertising solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through white-label channel sales partners. AdCellerant's partners and their small business advertisers were affected by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. The entire focus shifted to create sustainable business models that gave local businesses the tools they needed to succeed during the pandemic and beyond.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets – with only 67 repeat honorees in Denver from 2020 and nine in the advertising & marketing industry – but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Similarly, these companies, on average, have grown sixfold since 2016 during a stretch when the economy grew only 15 percent. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant is a technology and digital marketing company focused on making quality digital marketing available to every local business. With a team composed of 100+ incredibly talented and driven people, AdCellerant's strength is represented in the products created for its partners and the excellent customer service they provide.

AdCellerant's team provides sophisticated digital advertising campaigns in Programmatic, Native, Video, Mobile, Search Engine Marketing, Email, and Search Engine Optimization solutions to local marketers through white label partnerships with agencies and publishers. The team does this by leveraging the end-to-end advertising platform they created, UI.Marketing. This application helps marketers create digital marketing campaigns that are industry, budget, and goal-based. Once the marketer approves the system-generated plan, the application will automatically set the campaign up and translate campaign performance into a fully transparent dashboard for reporting.

Running complex digital marketing campaigns has never been easier and the marketer always has the AdCellerant experts available to discuss the campaign and strategies. This platform reduces costs for the marketer, saving them tremendous amounts of time and money, while still driving ROI.

