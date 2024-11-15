For the 5th Consecutive Year, Hellmann's Mayonnaise Returns to the Big Game

On February 9, 2025, the MVP condiment brand will show fans how it brings out the best in game day dishes in a :30 spot.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year running, Hellmann's Mayonnaise is scoring big with a 30-second TV commercial that is set to air during football's grand finale: the 2025 Big Game.

As the #1 selling mayonnaise brand in the U.S., Hellmann's returns to the big game this February for the fifth year in a row.

With every play, Hellmann's brings the real MVP to game day, boosting the flavor of tailgating and watch party dishes all season long. This past year, Hellmann's has been on a winning streak, engaging football fans with their Mayotivations campaign, epic collaborations and standout moments like the viral mayo-inspired fragrance, delicious tailgates and fan fests and debuting their new mascot, Manny Mayo, to help fans make game day delicious.

"Over the years, Hellmann's has shown its commitment to building a legacy within football culture that makes it synonymous with game day, so we are excited to be back at the Big Game reaching millions of fans on football's main stage again," says Jessica Grigoriou, SVP Marketing, Condiments at Unilever North America. "For our fifth year, Hellmann's will remind fans how to bring out the best in game day dishes with a fresh creative take to this year's advertisement."

Hellmann's has always been a part of fans' football celebrations. From Buffalo Chicken Dip to Deviled Eggs, Cowboy Caviar and Game Day Subs, Hellmann's has been the secret ingredient that transforms ordinary snacks into game-winning bites.

Tune in to Hellmann's Instagram, @hellmannsmayonnaise, for additional Big Game updates or visit Hellmanns.com.

