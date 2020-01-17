For the First Time: A Variety of Tourism Trips and Packages for Saudi Winter

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new set of tourism packages were launched in cooperation between the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and tour operators during Saudi Winter.

As a part of fulfilling its role to support the private sector; SCTH organized tours for a number of European and GCC travel agencies interested in promoting tourism in the Kingdom.

These packages cover a wide variety of tourism sites and destinations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Tabouk and the nearby areas. Carefully designed to meet all tastes and interests, featuring high quality services including reservations, transportation, hospitality and tour guides all at affordable rates.

The Duration of tours varies from one-day, two-days or three-day tours, and some might extend to seven days full of excitement, discovery, thrill, and adventure at competitive rates.

Each trip was designed according to a carefully planned schedule. Covering all archeological, historical sites, events, and all the most important landmarks, including traditional markets and shopping malls, while providing the best hospitality services, and trip documentation at all the tours.

https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/do/package/saudi-winters website provides further details and booking options for the packages of Saudi Winter, where tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom can enjoy the various tourism treasures of Saudi Arabia.

