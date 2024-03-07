For the Ninth Consecutive Year AM Best Affirms A (Excellent) Financial Strength Ratings for Renaissance Benefits Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" for Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, Indianapolis, Ind. and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, Binghamton, N.Y. With an effective date of January 24, 2024, the outlook for these ratings is stable.

We are proud that for the ninth consecutive year, AM Best has affirmed our A (Excellent) Financial Strength Ratings. "This designation reflects our strength and stability and is a testament to the diversification of our portfolio, and recent digital transformation to create a seamless customer experience," said Diana Steinhoff, LMHC, President and CEO of Renaissance. "The company's significant investment in technology has reinvigorated our commitment to innovation and making benefits easier for individual members, employers and brokers. With several new initiatives underway, we're excited about continuing to apply the latest technology to enhance our service model further."

The Renaissance product portfolio includes dental, vision, life and disability plans. It offers customized ancillary insurance coverage nationwide and serves individuals and groups, with a special emphasis on small group employer segments of 2 to 250.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For the latest ratings, access www.ambest.com .

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the companies' ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance companies are focused on providing their members and partners with outstanding products and services.

