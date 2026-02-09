For The Record Introduces Editable Speech-to-Text in FTR RealTime

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courts increasingly rely on speech-to-text recordings to enhance access, efficiency, and transparency. Yet as spoken words are converted into written text, small variations—such as the spelling of names and locations—naturally occur. To address this reality, For The Record has introduced a new editing feature in FTR RealTime, its real-time courtroom speech-to-text platform that delivers a live written record, precisely synced with official audio.

This new capability enables editing of the speech-to-text output without ever altering the official audio. The audio remains the immutable source of truth, while the synchronized speech-to-text becomes clearer and more usable for everyday court purposes.

Editing is designed for practical, common-sense updates to adjust the spelling of proper nouns or address minor transcription issues. It is not intended to rewrite proceedings or replace certified transcripts. To preserve the integrity of the record, all text edits are logged, access-controlled, and auditable. A single, authoritative version of the audio recording is maintained at all times.

"This has been one of the most requested enhancements since we introduced speech-to-text," said Tony Douglass, CEO of For The Record. "Courts want the convenience of text-based records, yet they also need to maintain the integrity of the official recording and public confidence in it. We designed this feature with that balance in mind."

The editable speech-to-text feature can be used live during proceedings or after a hearing has concluded. In real-time environments, courts can make corrections seconds behind live capture; for post-hearing review, edits remain fully synced to audio, allowing users to quickly verify accuracy by returning to the original moment in the recording.

Editable speech-to-text doesn't change the record—it helps courts work with it more clearly, confidently, and responsibly.

About For The Record

For The Record is a global leader in courtroom recording and speech-to-text technologies that accelerate access to justice. With more than 30 years of experience and courtroom installations in over 80 countries, the company has redefined how courts capture, manage, use, and distribute the official record. Driven by innovation, For The Record continues to modernize the way justice is documented and delivered, advancing transparency and accessibility through solutions such as FTR Justice Cloud and FTR RealTime. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at www.fortherecord.com

