For the Second Consecutive Time, All Covenant Health Hospitals Earn 'A' Grades in Patient Safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each of Covenant Health's nine acute-care hospitals in East Tennessee has earned an 'A' hospital safety grade for Fall 2024 from The Leapfrog Group, marking the second consecutive semester all facilities achieved this top rating.

The Leapfrog Group collects and reports data related to safety, quality, and other aspects of hospitals' performance. Twice a year, Leapfrog assigns safety grades based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Covenant Health hospitals receiving 'A' grades were:

"I am thrilled that all nine of our acute-care hospitals received an 'A' grade from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety. That sends a very strong signal to the community and the patients we serve that we care about their safety," said Jim VanderSteeg, president and chief executive officer of Covenant Health. "I'm very proud of everyone who works at Covenant Health for helping us achieve that score. That took an incredible dedication and effort on the part of our physicians, caregivers, leaders and board."

"Covenant Health is pleased that once again, each of our facilities have been recognized by The Leapfrog Group for our commitment to patient safety. Receiving another 'A' safety grade is a testament to our diligence in making our patients and their safety our top priority," said Debbi Honey, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Covenant Health. "It is because of the hard work and dedication of every person in our organization that we earn national recognitions for the care we provide that helps us be the best choice for our patients."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the spring and fall.

