For The Second Year in a Row, Tower Arch Capital has been named a Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm by Inc. Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital is honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine on its second annual Private Equity 50 list, which recognizes the Top 50 founder-friendly Private Equity investment firms with a "successful track record of backing entrepreneurs" and "help[ing] founder-led businesses thrive, even in the face of unprecedented challenges".

Of the article and recognition, David Topham, Co-Founder and Partner at Tower Arch Capital, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by the industry for our efforts in partnering with family and founder-led businesses to help build, scale, and grow their businesses. Successful relationships with founders are central to our model, and their success is our success."

Ryan Stratton, Co-Founder and Partner at Tower Arch Capital, added, "It's an honor to be recognized two years in a row. We are pleased that our relationship-based approach to investing reflects the types of partnerships we create with business owners and management teams – collaborative, cohesive, and enduring. We would like to thank everyone within the Tower Arch community for their support as we build and grow businesses."

This is the second year Inc Magazine has published the Private Equity 50 list. A copy of the 2020 list can be found in the November issue of Inc. Magazine or online at:

https://www.inc.com/private-equity/2020

Disclosure: The statements and opinions expressed in the Inc. Magazine article are those of the author. Tower Arch Capital cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any statements or data.

