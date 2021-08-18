For The Seventh Consecutive Year, HumanN Named To The Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2941 And Outperforming In Their Category

"Being featured on the Inc. 5000 for the seventh consecutive year is not only an honor but a testament to our ability to sustain material growth as our business scales," said Joel Kocher, Co-Founder and CEO of Human n . "Having one year of noteworthy growth is a significant feat, but repeating that over a period of seven consecutive years affirms that our strategy to deliver smart, science-backed, consumer-forward nutrition and supplements is unmatched in the category."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

More about Humann

Humann is a groundbreaking functional nutrition and life sciences company, founded in partnership with leading academic research programs. Humann is committed to unlocking circulatory and blood flow function for healthy living, and have made it their mission to change the way people live through their discoveries and products, which connect nutrition, human science and the body's circulatory function. The innovators at Humann bring forth smart, plant-based and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements and nutrition powders, to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians and consumers alike, including over 120 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. Humann's product line includes leading product brands such as SuperBeets, BeetElite and Neo40. Learn more at www.humann.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

