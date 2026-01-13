Humann unveils bold new packaging and new cardiovascular innovations

New packaging rolls out January 2026; SuperBeetsⓇ formula remains unchanged

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann, the Austin-based health innovator behind SuperBeetsⓇ, is entering 2026 with a bold new packaging system that reinforces its leadership in modern cardiovascular wellness. The rollout begins January 2026 and will continue through April 2026, appearing first across Humann.com, then on 35,000 retail shelves nationwide. While the outside look of Humann's portfolio is changing, the formulas consumers trust remain the same—backed by science, efficacy and decades of innovation.

The new packaging reflects a simple truth: the company's vision for cardiovascular health extends beyond heart health function to include energy, performance and longevity. Founded in partnership with The University of Texas, Humann continues to shape the future of modern cardiovascular health through academic research, clinically studied ingredients and physician-aligned innovation.

"Cardiovascular health isn't just about heart health. It's about how people feel, move and perform every day," Joel Kocher, chief executive officer and co-founder of Humann, said. "At the center of everything we do is the heart. For us, it's never been about a single product or symptom. It's about building a system of support grounded in clinical science and aligned with how people actually live. When you understand how blood flow connects energy, clarity, stamina, recovery and longevity, you realize cardiovascular support isn't just important, it's essential. That's the standard we've set at Humann, and the one we'll keep pushing forward."

Humann's new packaging will span Humann's full product portfolio, including its SuperBeets line, the brand's best-selling, flagship product. While the design is new, the SuperBeets formula remains unchanged, continuing to deliver the same results consumers trust. During the transition, both current and refreshed packaging may appear in stores. In 2026, Humann will also expand the SuperBeets family with new innovations, building on the legacy of a product that launched the beets for cardiovascular health category and continues to define it.

"Humann's next phase goes beyond individual products. It's about building a system of support," Christopher Davis, M.D., chief of cardiology at Humann, said. "For decades promoting cardiovascular health meant piecing together diet, exercise and supplements that didn't always align. Humann is changing that with a unified approach, developed in collaboration with leading physicians and backed by clinically studied ingredients."

That approach starts with three new daily formulas: Cardiovascular Health Daily, Cholesterol Health Daily and Metabolic Health Daily. Each is designed to support a different dimension of the cardiovascular system, all creating a more complete, connected routine for everyday performance and everyday well-being.

"Blood flow is the superhighway that powers human performance," Kocher added. "By supporting vascular health, cholesterol health and metabolic health in a cohesive daily routine, we're not just participating in the conversation about cardiovascular support. We're leading it."

About Humann

Humann is building the new cardiovascular health standard – a connected system that starts with blood flow and supports ~60,000 miles of blood vessels, promoting the delivery of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

Best known for its flagship SuperBeets products and long-standing leadership in heart health, Humann is defining the science-backed, modern era of cardiovascular wellness—where heart health, vascular health, longevity, energy, and physical performance are deeply connected through blood flow.

Founded in partnership with The University of Texas, Humann is shaping the future of modern cardiovascular health through science and academic research, bringing clinically studied ingredients and physician-aligned innovation to daily routines. Humann is trusted by more than 180 collegiate and professional sports programs and relied on by more than 6,000 medical practitioners and health professionals nationwide.

