For the Sixth Consecutive Year, Oracle Autonomous Database Scores Highest in All Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases

Gartner recognizes Oracle as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in three recently published cloud database reports. Oracle is a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems and for the sixth consecutive year, Oracle Autonomous Database for Transaction Processing (ATP) scored highest in all three Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases report. In addition, Oracle Autonomous Database for Data Warehouse (ADW) scored highest for Traditional Data Warehouse and second highest for Logical Data Warehouse Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases report.

Among the 16 vendors evaluated, Oracle ATP scored highest for all three Operational Use Cases – OLTP Transactions; Lightweight Transactions; and Operational Intelligence.

"We are pleased by this Gartner recognition of the breakthrough capabilities of Oracle Autonomous Database and other Oracle Database Cloud Services. With our Database Cloud Services on Oracle Database 23c, we continue to innovate with new capabilities like JSON duality views and AI Vector Search," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "Additionally, our customers are thrilled to see Oracle executing on its multicloud vision by offering our Database Cloud Services at Microsoft Azure."

As the industry's first self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database can automatically secure highly available databases, configure and optimize for specific workloads, and scale resources when needed. Autonomous Database is available wherever customers need it. It runs natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Oracle Cloud and will be available in Microsoft Azure data centers through Oracle Database@Azure. Additionally, it runs in customers' data centers through Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and OCI Dedicated Region, enabling customers to modernize their database infrastructure on-premises to address data residency, data sovereignty, and latency requirements.

