Oracle Financial Services Named a Top Vendor in 2026 Chartis RiskTech 100 Report

Oracle risk and compliance technology overall winner in Core Technology and Innovation, wins 13 category awards, including AI, and named the category Leader in Financial Crime-Anti-Money Laundering

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Financial Services has earned a top spot in the Chartis RiskTech100® report, winning 15 awards including leadership in AI. In this year's report, Oracle placed fourth among the world's top 100 risk technology providers, making this the 16th straight year the company has demonstrated its excellence in risk and compliance with a top five ranking or better.

"Oracle's continued place as one of the top leaders in the Chartis RiskTech100 symbolizes our commitment to and success in delivering world-class finance, risk and compliance management solutions," said Jason Wynne, senior vice president, modern risk, finance and compliance product development, Oracle Financial Services. "Amid rapid changes in the technology industry and the heightened focus on data excellence and AI, Oracle continues to deliver the solutions and AI-driven intelligence that banks and financial institutions need to help mitigate risk, strengthen compliance, and boost operational efficiency."

The RiskTech 100 report is widely considered the industry's most comprehensive independent study, evaluating and recognizing risk technology providers based on their breadth and coverage, impact, computational infrastructure, strategy, and innovation. Oracle was the Overall Winner in Chartis Categories for Core Technology and Innovation and the Leader in 13 Solution Categories:

Chartis Categories – Oracle Overall Winner

Core Technology

Innovation

Solution Categories – Oracle Leader

AI

Financial Crime: AML

Finance and Accounting: Data Management

Financial Planning Systems

IFRS 17: Accounting Systems

IFRS 17: Data Management and Reporting Risk

Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting (Banking)

Data Integrity and Control

Risk and Finance Integration

Computational Platforms for Risk Management

Finance and Accounting: Accounting Frameworks

LDTI

Revenue Risk Management and Control Solutions

"Oracle's multiple RiskTech100 2026 award wins in risk and finance categories are on one level a reminder of the strength of its core infrastructure," said Sid Dash, chief researcher, Chartis. "Crucially, though, the company has also developed this central capability to enable the efficient interaction between vital areas of risk management (such as enterprise market risk and ALM) and key finance and accounting functions.

Oracle remains a dominant provider of a broad range of anti-financial crime tools, all of which leverage the core AI and data management capabilities of its foundational tech stack. For large organizations seeking a flexible and automated way to tackle financial crime at scale, this focus on scalability and data management with a strong AI foundation is vital – a fact reflected in Oracle's top five ranking and award wins in RiskTech100 2026."

For more information about Oracle Financial Services and its award-winning finance, risk and compliance solutions, please visit https://www.oracle.com/risk. To view the full Chartis RiskTech100® Report visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/chartis-risktech100-report/.

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

