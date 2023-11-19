For the Third Time, New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Graduates More Than 100,000 Theology Students in One Year

News provided by

Shincheonji Church of Jesus

19 Nov, 2023, 08:17 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted the world's largest graduation service on November 12th at Daegu Stadium in South Korea.

A total of 108,084 theology students graduated from the church's Zion Christian Mission Center as part of Class 114. In order to graduate, each student took exams and completed a rigorous, year-long course explaining the entirety of the Bible in detail from Genesis to Revelation.

Continue Reading
New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted the world’s largest graduation service on November 12, 2023.
New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted the world’s largest graduation service on November 12, 2023.

The graduation service featured live musicians, drummers, and dancers. Thousands of Shincheonji Church of Jesus members came together for a cultural performance illustrating the events of the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation using colorful cards. Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee delivered the sermon. 

Sunday's graduation was not the first time Shincheonji Church managed to graduate over 100,000 students all at once. In 2019, the church produced 103,764 graduates in one year. Even amid the hardships of COVID-19 106,186 theology students graduated from the Zion Christian Mission Center in 2022.

Outside of South Korea, graduates from Class 114 include 35,792 graduates from other countries in Asia, 12,676 graduates from Africa, 2,927 graduates from Europe, 2,904 graduates from the Americas and 871 graduates from Oceania. 

According to the event organizers, safety and order were a top priority. A total of 792 safety staff were placed inside the stadium and 2,910 safety staff were stationed outside the venue. A medical team was prepared in case of an emergency.

Graduates from near and far traveled to Daegu Stadium to participate in the festivities. Due to lack of space to accommodate all graduates, the ceremony was held in different venues all over the world. The event was broadcast live on YouTube and translated into 13 different languages, boasting an on and offline attendance of more than 300,000 people.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please visit scjamericas.org or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Also from this source

Novo Céu Nova Terra, Igreja de Jesus, se prepara para sua terceira formatura de 100.000 estudantes de teologia

Novo Céu Nova Terra, Igreja de Jesus, se prepara para sua terceira formatura de 100.000 estudantes de teologia

Pela terceira vez nos últimos anos, Novo Céu Nova Terra, Shincheonji, Igreja de Jesus está se preparando para formar 100.000 estudantes de teologia...
New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Prepares for Its Third Graduation of 100,000 Theology Students

New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Prepares for Its Third Graduation of 100,000 Theology Students

For the third time in recent years, New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is preparing to graduate 100,000 theology students at one time....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.