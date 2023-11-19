For the Third Time, New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Graduates More Than 100,000 Theology Students in One Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted the world's largest graduation service on November 12th at Daegu Stadium in South Korea.

A total of 108,084 theology students graduated from the church's Zion Christian Mission Center as part of Class 114. In order to graduate, each student took exams and completed a rigorous, year-long course explaining the entirety of the Bible in detail from Genesis to Revelation.

New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted the world’s largest graduation service on November 12, 2023.

The graduation service featured live musicians, drummers, and dancers. Thousands of Shincheonji Church of Jesus members came together for a cultural performance illustrating the events of the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation using colorful cards. Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee delivered the sermon.

Sunday's graduation was not the first time Shincheonji Church managed to graduate over 100,000 students all at once. In 2019, the church produced 103,764 graduates in one year. Even amid the hardships of COVID-19 106,186 theology students graduated from the Zion Christian Mission Center in 2022.

Outside of South Korea, graduates from Class 114 include 35,792 graduates from other countries in Asia, 12,676 graduates from Africa, 2,927 graduates from Europe, 2,904 graduates from the Americas and 871 graduates from Oceania.

According to the event organizers, safety and order were a top priority. A total of 792 safety staff were placed inside the stadium and 2,910 safety staff were stationed outside the venue. A medical team was prepared in case of an emergency.

Graduates from near and far traveled to Daegu Stadium to participate in the festivities. Due to lack of space to accommodate all graduates, the ceremony was held in different venues all over the world. The event was broadcast live on YouTube and translated into 13 different languages, boasting an on and offline attendance of more than 300,000 people.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please visit scjamericas.org or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus