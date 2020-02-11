For Third Year In A Row, AGS Wins 'Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In The Nation®'; Recognized For Outstanding Employee Culture

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "We couldn't be happier to be chosen as the Best and Brightest in the Nation for the third straight year. This award is dedicated to our employees, who make this a great company through their creativity, hard work, and passion. And it is also important to recognize our outstanding Human Resources team and leadership team, who are committed to delivering the best employee experience every day through our benefits package, growth opportunities, focus on work-life balance, and commitment to diversity, inclusion, recognition, and community."

The Best and Brightest Programs President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Kluge said, "With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential."

Out of the 5,000 companies that submitted nominations for the 2019 Best and Brightest national award, only 540 were named to the prestigious Best and Brightest list, putting AGS in the top 11 percent of all companies nominated.

The awards process was audited, designed, and scored by an independent market research firm and winners were selected following a confidential survey of AGS' U.S. employees.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that leads to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Visit thebestandbrightest.com.

©2020 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

SOURCE AGS

