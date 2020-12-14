For Three Days Only, Join Planet Fitness For Only $1 - Just In Time To Jumpstart The New Year

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to break free and get moving in 2021 – and join for just $1 down (enrollment fee), then $10 a month from December 14 – 16. As we gear up for a year of new possibilities, Planet Fitness wants everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and comfortable environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"While the pandemic continues to impact all of our lives, the New Year serves as an opportunity to renew our focus on improving both physical and mental wellness," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Fitness is an essential component of overall wellbeing, and Planet Fitness will continue to provide a safe, Judgement Free environment for our members at an incredible value. We encourage everyone to come into our clubs to see first-hand our commitment to safety and supporting our members' on their fitness journeys."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols at its spacious and well-ventilated clubs, including sanitization stations throughout all facilities, touchless check-in via the mobile app, a crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app allowing members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house, and much more. The free Planet Fitness app, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

