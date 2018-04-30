For Women With High Taste / MJ Lifestyle Launches First Ever Luxury Cannabis Magazine

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Ever Luxury Cannabis publication, MJ Lifestyle, will make its official in-print and digital debut on May 4, 2018. MJ Lifestyle artfully introduces Cannabis to the curious, while still pleasing the experienced feminine consumer. With compelling imagery and editorials, MJ Lifestyle will be launching the company's Inaugural Issue intended for every woman.
As a long-time Cannabis consumer, Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer Skog quickly realized that modern day women were not being properly represented in the space. Partnering with Creative Director, Dane Diseth, the two turned their mutual love of the plant and empowering women into more than a passion project. Backed by an all female staff, MJ Lifestyle Magazine has evolved into a much larger movement as a leading player in elevating the feminine voice within Cannabis and Culture.
Issue one boasts interviews with scientist Constance Finley and tech CEO Jessica VerSteeg, Cover Story on Activist and DJ Chelsea Leyland, articles on CBD & Microdosing, Wellness, Recipes, Art, Fashion and Entrepreneur Spotlights.
MJ Lifestyle Magazine will be published 3 times a year, finely printed on carbon neutral paper in 9x12 Format. It will be available online or at select stockists for $24.95. Shipping Now.
To get involved, email media@mjlifestyle.com. Follow @MJLifestyle on Instagram.
