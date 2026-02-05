Fora Financial Posts 17% Growth in 2025, Marking Record Funding Year of Businesses

Company delivers highest monthly funding volume in its history.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of small and medium-sized business financing solutions, today announced record-breaking performance in 2025, posting a 17.1% year-over-year increase in total originations while supporting nearly 6,000 businesses across the United States.

The company delivered its strongest performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, culminating in the highest monthly funding volume in its history in December. Fora Financial's portfolio grew 25.6% year-over-year, reflecting sustained customer demand for flexible capital solutions and strong customer retention.

"Our performance in 2025 represents thousands of individual stories of businesses gaining the capital they need to grow, hire, and invest with confidence," said Jared Feldman, CEO of Fora Financial. "Each milestone we reached reinforces our mission to make access to capital faster, smarter, and more reliable for entrepreneurs nationwide."

Throughout the year, Fora Financial continued to invest in operational excellence, technology innovation, and customer partnerships to support scalable growth. In September, the company expanded its lending capabilities through a new partnership with Celtic Bank, enabling nationwide business loan solutions and a broader range of product offerings.

Fora Financial also accelerated growth within its strategic partner channel, achieving a 225% year-over-year increase in funded volume through a growing network of strategic partners while continuing to enhance product terms and flexibility. Investments in advanced underwriting technology contributed to a 20% increase in average monthly funding volume, while an enhanced platform for repeat customers drove a 15% increase in average funding volume among returning clients.

Customer loyalty remained a defining strength of the business in 2025, including one customer completing a 22nd renewal and several others reaching their 18th, 19th, and 20th renewals, underscoring Fora Financial's long-term, relationship-driven approach to financing.

Building on its strong 2025 performance, Fora Financial entered 2026 with accelerating momentum, driven by elevated customer demand and continuing support for business growth.

"The opportunity ahead is significant," said Feldman. "Our investments in technology and our exceptional team have positioned us to continue scaling our impact and supporting America's business community."

About Fora Financial

Founded in 2008, Fora Financial offers flexible financing solutions to businesses across a diverse range of industries. With a focus on customer service and relationships, Fora Financial has provided $4+ billion in working capital to 55,000+ businesses.

