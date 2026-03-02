Fora Financial Surpasses $5 Billion in Capital Provided to America's Businesses

Milestone Reflects Continued Growth and Commitment to Empowering Business Owners

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of short-term financing to the SMB community, announces that it has surpassed $5 billion in capital provided to more than 55,000 businesses since its inception in 2008. This milestone underscores the company's sustained growth and unwavering dedication to supporting business owners with flexible financing solutions.

"Reaching $5 billion in funding is a testament to the trust business owners place in Fora Financial and our team's commitment to serving them," said Jared Feldman, Fora Financial's Chief Executive Officer. "Every dollar represents a business owner who needed capital to seize an opportunity, overcome a challenge, or invest in their growth. We're proud to be their partner."

Fora Financial's ability to provide fast, flexible financing has enabled thousands of entrepreneurs to access the working capital they need to manage cash flow, purchase inventory, hire employees, and navigate the evolving economic landscape.

"Our broad sales relationships, diversified capital base, and deep funding experience position us to continue supporting businesses through any market conditions," Feldman added.

As the company looks to expand access to capital, Fora Financial is introducing several enhancements in 2026 designed to streamline the financing process. These initiatives include expanded online checkout capabilities for faster funding with fewer stipulations, underwriting enhancements to deliver quicker approval decisions, and a new partner platform that provides full product visibility and customization for sales partners serving their customers.

About Fora Financial

Founded in 2008, Fora Financial offers flexible financing solutions to businesses across a diverse range of industries. With a focus on customer service and relationships, Fora Financial has provided $5+ billion in working capital to 55,000+ businesses.

