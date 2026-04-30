Fora Named One of TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora, the modern travel agency, was named to TIME's sixth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Fora was also named a TIME100 Companies Industry Leader 2026 in Travel and Tourism.

Fora's recognition underscores a fundamental shift in the travel industry, one driven not by legacy infrastructure but by a new generation of entrepreneurs. In under five years, more than 15,000 travel advisors have built businesses on Fora's platform, 97% of whom are new to professional travel advising.

Fora has redefined who enters the travel industry and what they can build once they are in it. Fora Advisors are scaling beyond what was previously possible, reaching seven-figure books of business in an average of 20 months, compared to an industry norm of three years. For many, that is just the beginning.

"Being named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is a reflection of what our advisors have built," said Henley Vazquez, co-founder of Fora. "They are redefining what it means to be a travel advisor today by building modern businesses rooted in expertise, creativity, and care. We've always believed this work should be more accessible, and this recognition affirms that opening the door to more people makes the entire industry stronger and empowers a new generation to build careers in travel."

Fora was built on a contrarian premise. At a time when online booking platforms and AI were expected to replace travel advisors, Fora invested in the opposite outcome: a future where human expertise is amplified by technology and AI to create a better way to plan, book, and experience travel.

"We believe that the future of travel isn't less human, it is better equipping humans," said Jake Peters, co-founder and chief product and technology officer of Fora. "Fora was created to equip small business owners with an integrated platform built to modern standards, accessible everywhere and by everyone, with AI embedded at the core. Human travel advisors, supercharged by technology."

By combining proprietary technology, structured education, and deep supplier relationships, Fora has created a new model for travel distribution, one where every participant benefits.

"Advisors build real businesses. Travelers have better experiences. And suppliers access the right customers," said Evan Frank, co-founder of Fora. "That's the better equation in travel and we're still in the early innings of what this model can unlock."

Looking ahead, Fora is focused on expanding its impact: enabling more entrepreneurs to build in travel, increasing efficiency through technology, and continuing to strengthen its role as a preferred distribution partner for the world's leading travel brands.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

See the full list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 here: https://time.com/100companies/.

See the full list of TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders 2026 in Travel and Tourism here: https://time.com/article/2026/04/28/time100-companies-travel-and-tourism/

About Fora

Fora is the modern travel agency, powering a new generation of travel entrepreneurs. Fora's AI-enabled platform provides advisors with the technology, training, and community to grow their businesses, and connects travelers to smarter service, personalized trip planning, and VIP perks worldwide. Since the company launched in 2021, Fora Advisors have booked more than $2.5 billion in travel for clients across 180+ countries. Fora is headquartered in New York City and backed by Thrive Capital, Insight Partners, Forerunner Ventures, and Heartcore Capital. Learn more at foratravel.com.

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