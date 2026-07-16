Fora Raises $60M at $1 Billion Valuation, Defining a New Category of Entrepreneurs

The Series D, led by Forerunner and Tactile Ventures, comes as Fora crosses $3 billion in bookings and rolls out its embedded AI assistant for travel advisors.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora, the platform powering a new generation of travel entrepreneurs, today announced it has closed a $60 million Series D at a $1 billion post-money valuation. The round is led by Forerunner and Tactile Ventures, with continued participation from existing investors Thrive Capital, Insight Partners, and Heartcore Capital. New investors PLUS Capital, alongside Amy Schumer and other members of its artist and athlete collective, BlackPines Capital Partners, and Tribeca Venture Partners, also joined the round.

The financing follows a period of accelerated growth for the company. Since its founding in 2021, Fora advisors have booked more than $3 billion in travel. It took Fora three years to reach its first $1 billion in lifetime bookings, eight months to reach the second billion, and just five months to reach the third.

Fora's next bet is that AI will make travel advisors more valuable — not obsolete. Fora is focused on scaling Via, its embedded AI assistant, currently in beta with a group of the company's top advisors. The new AI operating layer across Fora's entire platform is designed to help advisors tackle tasks like destination research, supplier knowledge, client itineraries, and proposal generation, dramatically reducing time-consuming administrative work. With Via, advisors spend less time on operations and more time on the things only humans do well: building relationships, offering experience-informed judgment and personalization, and planning the kind of trip no algorithm can replicate.

"Fora's mission has always been to give advisors the infrastructure they need to build real businesses," said Evan Frank, co-founder of Fora. "In the age of AI, the ceiling on what's possible for this profession is only getting higher, and the things that are hardest to replicate — human expertise, relationships, taste — matter even more. With AI increasingly handling the operational layer, we're already seeing advisors building bigger, more meaningful businesses — faster."

Fora's growth has coincided with broader momentum in the travel advisory profession. LinkedIn ranked travel advisor as the fifth-fastest-growing job in the United States in 2025. 97% of Fora's over 15,000 active advisors are new to the travel advising profession, including former physicians, attorneys, traders, full-time parents, and retirees who use Fora to run travel businesses. Fora's model accommodates a range of advisor businesses on the platform, from those advising for supplemental income to advisors making more than $10 million in annual bookings.

"Fora has more revenue than all AI travel companies, combined," noted Brian O'Malley, founder and managing partner of Tactile Ventures. "Fora is bigger in AI travel because their offering combines automation when you want it with human accountability when you need it to provide a seamless traveler experience."

The new capital brings Fora's total funding to $138.5M and will allow Fora to deepen AI capabilities through Via, expand to new markets, grow its presence in categories like cruise, flights, and enterprise investment, and continue hiring.

About Fora

Fora is the platform powering a new generation of travel entrepreneurs. Its AI-enabled platform gives advisors the technology, training, and community to build thriving businesses—and connects travelers to personalized trip planning, expert service, and VIP perks worldwide. Since the company launched in 2021, Fora advisors have booked more than $3 billion in travel for clients across 180+ countries. Fora is headquartered in New York City and backed by Forerunner, Tactile Ventures, Thrive Capital, Insight Partners, Heartcore Capital, PLUS Capital, BlackPines Capital Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners. Learn more at foratravel.com.

SOURCE Fora