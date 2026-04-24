Update: Forbes Advisor Names National Debt Relief the Best Debt Relief Company for 2026

Trusted debt settlement company acquires top spot for fourth year in a row

NEW YORK, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement and provider of the top rated debt relief solution in the U.S.*, has earned Forbes Advisor's Best Debt Relief Company recognition for 2026. This is the fourth consecutive year National Debt Relief has obtained the number one spot among 25 companies that offer debt settlement services, receiving continued acknowledgment as "Best for Fee Transparency."

Why Was National Debt Relief Named the Best Debt Relief Company?

National Debt Relief earns Forbes Advisor’s Best Debt Relief Company award for 2026, marking its fourth year as the top-ranked provider. (PRNewsfoto/National Debt Relief)

Companies were reviewed and winners were selected based on customer satisfaction and experience, fees, history, digital experience and the number of services provided.

Forbes Advisor ranked National Debt Relief as the best debt relief company, receiving the highest rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Positive customer satisfaction and experience is the top consideration Forbes Advisor uses for the recognition, taking into account National Debt Relief's Better Business Bureau A+ rating, its Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of 5-stars, and accreditation with the industry association now named the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR).

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes Advisor as the best debt relief company for the fourth year in a row," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "As Americans continue to navigate financial uncertainty, National Debt Relief delivers transparent, personalized solutions that help those with overwhelming unsecured debt regain control of their finances and move towards becoming debt-free."

Is There a Trustworthy Path for Americans to Get Out of Debt?

The Forbes Advisor Best Debt Relief Company recognition comes on the heels of National Debt Relief being named to USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list, where the company received the highest consumer trust rating, 5 out of 5 stars, based on reviews from real customers.

"This award from Forbes Advisor, backed by positive client experiences, reinforces debt settlement as a solution that has helped many overcome the burden of unsecured debt," said Brit Simon, Chief Experience Officer, National Debt Relief. "Every day, National Debt Relief helps people tackle debt that feels impossible to manage. With clarity, trust and proven solution, those looking for help can find structure and support on their way out of debt."

How Does Debt Settlement Work?

Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt.

The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly than minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments that fit their budget.

Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a no obligation, free consultation with a certified debt specialist today.

About National Debt Relief

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has helped people face their debt with confidence. As the debt settlement industry leader, we make the process of getting out of debt less overwhelming and more empowering. National Debt Relief is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business, Forbes Advisor's top-rated debt relief company for four consecutive years and is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. We have helped over 1.3 million people take meaningful steps toward resolving their debt so they can feel financially and emotionally whole again. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com.

About Forbes Advisor and the 'Best Of' Awards

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased news, reviews and advice about money and business, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. Forbes Advisor editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that the brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

References

* Forbes Advisor 2026. See: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/debt-relief/best-debt-relief-award/?award=best-debt-relief-companies-award-2026-national-debt-relief

The Forbes link referenced in this release has been updated after changes made by the external source.

SOURCE National Debt Relief