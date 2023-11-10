Forbes Advisor Names RXNT "Best Overall" E-Prescribing Software of 2023

RXNT's trailblazing Electronic Prescribing software has been named the Best Overall by Forbes Advisor, in their list of the "Best E-Prescribing Software of 2023."

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT, one of the pioneers in the ambulatory medical software market, is thrilled to announce that its Electronic Prescribing solution has been named "Best Overall" by Forbes Advisor in 2023. After launching in the 1990s, RXNT has been innovating for over twenty years, and the award underscores a continued commitment to software improvement for the medical community.

Forbes Advisor Platform Names RXNT the Best Overall Software in its Best of 2023 List for E-Prescribing Software

Forbes editor Rob Watts said this about the solution: "With all the options available with RXNT, the software can scale to fit practices of all sizes. It's a solid option for private practices and hospitals." In addition, the editors noted that the platform is customizable and integrated, saying, "RXNT is the overall best e-prescribing software, … part of an EHR system that also includes a patient engagement module, making it a good choice for providers of all sizes. The system can be designed … and a bevy of additional features make true personalization possible."

Forbes Advisor, a well-respected platform under the Forbes umbrella—known for "journalist- and expert-written insights, news and reviews" across industries—evaluated numerous healthcare technologies for their 2023 selection. RXNT's E-Prescribing software emerged as the top choice, earning the title of "Best Overall." Among the standout features and integrations noted by Forbes Advisor were the patient portal, online payments, scheduling, and medical billing. They also named RXNT as the best EMR for multi-specialty practices.

"Over 20 years ago, when paper prescriptions were still filling up pharmacies and before most consumers had wireless phones and laptops, we launched an innovative electronic prescription system," said Randy Boldyga, President & CEO of RXNT. "We've seen the industry unfold as e-prescribing was legalized and slowly adopted, and it's an honor to still receive recognition as the industry-best solution in 2023."

RXNT's platform has enabled more than 100 million prescriptions over the years, as well as over 10 million signed encounters and an average of $300 million in claims each year. This announcement follows a year of exciting moments for RXNT, including the launch of a strategic partnership with American Business Systems, LLC, receiving a variety of awards and recognition from platforms like Capterra, Software Advice, and G2, and being named among the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Learn more about RXNT's system of healthcare software here.

ABOUT RXNT

RXNT is an industry pioneer, offering integrated, customizable Clinical Management and Practice Management tools for medical providers, billing companies, and organizations since 1999. Our software suite includes Electronic Health Records with E-Prescribing and Patient Portal, and Practice Management with Medical Billing and Scheduling, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT's software, more than 10 million prescriptions are transmitted and $300 million in claims are processed annually. To learn more, visit rxnt.com.

