RXNT, a TIME Top HealthTech Company, Launches a Native AI Ambient Listening Platform Built with 26 Years of Clinical Insights

One of the EHR industry's only native ambient AI tools—built leveraging nearly three decades of proprietary insights and data—transforms accuracy and physician efficiency across specialties.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT, a Maryland-based healthcare technology company, today announced the official launch of Ambient IQ standalone, one of just a few natively-built ambient listening and documentation platforms on the market, built by leveraging nearly three decades of clinical insights and millions of data points.

Starting 11/5/25, Ambient IQ is available standalone to providers nationwide. The technology is one of just a few natively-built ambient listening and documentation platforms on the market.

Starting today, Ambient IQ is available standalone to providers nationwide following the initial launch to all EHR customers in August. Ambient IQ is specialty- and system-agnostic—with easy copying into any electronic health records system—or seamlessly integrated with RXNT's clinical software.

Unlike third-party tools that plug into EHR systems with limited features, Ambient IQ was built with a native integration to RXNT's platform and backed by more than 26 years of clinical insights and experience in the industry. This strong foundation enables the ambient scribe to identify and accurately document critical details that might be otherwise overlooked during patient encounters, while reducing documentation time by up to 70%.

Closing the Diagnostic Gap with AI-Informed Documentation

The stakes for accurate documentation are high. A 2025 Microsoft study found that physicians reached correct diagnoses in only 20% of complex cases, whereas AI-assisted tools were 4.5 times more accurate. While Ambient IQ is not a diagnostic tool—diagnosis still remains in the purview of the provider—it helps bridge the gap by capturing clinical details more accurately and consistently, reducing the errors and omissions that can impact downstream decision-making. RXNT's AI-powered Encounter Insights feature further enhances accuracy, personalization, and the patient experience by summarizing clinical encounters. This means providers don't need to dig through extensive notes, and can quickly identify and amend charting discrepancies.

"When a patient shares health concerns during a 20-minute appointment, it's nearly impossible for a physician to simultaneously listen, recall the patient's full medical history, identify subtle connections, and document everything accurately," said Randy Boldyga, Founder, President & CEO of RXNT. "Ambient IQ acts as an intelligent note-taking assistant, capturing the conversation with a deep understanding of medical language and context to generate full, precise clinical notes."

Transforming Provider Workflows and Patient Care

With Ambient IQ, providers can initiate a HIPAA-compliant ambient session on their mobile device with a few taps, transforming provider-patient conversations into full clinical notes using templates designed for particular specialties, such as behavioral health and psychiatry.

Early adopter Dr. Mihir F. shared his enthusiasm, stating, "[Ambient IQ] is groundbreaking. It is the most positive step that we've ever seen in the history of medical documentation ... It is almost 99% accurate as far as recording and transcribing the conversation."

Dr. James B., another early user, also shared, "Ambient IQ represents the future. Technology is moving rapidly, and this software is keeping pace while actually improving the quality of care I can deliver."

The difference lies in the native technology. While many solutions on the market are a year or two old and backed by venture capital, Ambient IQ was built natively within RXNT's trusted clinical software system, backed by millions of data points. The wealth of historical insights and industry experience used to develop the tool enables it to obtain a more nuanced understanding of medical language, terminology, and context, helping the AI accurately interpret and structure documentation with fewer errors.

Accessible Pricing for Practices of All Sizes

Starting today, Ambient IQ is available to any patient-facing provider for the first time. RXNT, the software company behind Ambient IQ, is offering a 90-day free trial with 30 free ambient sessions, plus the added benefit of no credit card required to sign up for the trial for the first month after launch. After the trial, it's just $75 per month for unlimited ambient sessions—significantly below the industry average.

Plus, providers who switch to RXNT for their clinical software needs will receive unlimited Ambient IQ usage at no additional cost, integrated seamlessly into the Electronic Health Records system.

A 2024 study conducted by RXNT suggests that providers could see up to 20 additional patients per week with better, more efficient software technology. This capacity could help address nationwide provider shortages while reducing physician burnout.

"Physician burnout is real. Many physicians have left medicine because they're exhausted by documentation burdens," said Boldyga. "Ambient IQ is designed to restore what matters most: the time and mental space to focus on patient care, supported by AI that actually understands clinical context at a deeper level than any plug-in solution can provide."

About RXNT

RXNT is a Maryland-based healthcare technology company that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. The company's product suite includes Clinical EHRs, Practice Management, Medical Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Practice Scheduling, and Patient Portal technology, trusted by tens of thousands of medical professionals. The platform has facilitated more than 130 million prescriptions and over $8 billion in claims, and has been named one of TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies. Learn more at www.rxnt.com.

About Randy Boldyga, Founder and CEO of RXNT

Randy Boldyga founded RXNT in May 1999 with a vision to create a safer, more efficient method for prescribing medications—now known as e-prescribing. He helped transform the industry by working with key stakeholders to develop standards still used across the electronic medication process. Prior to RXNT, he led IT Operations at The Columbia Bank and managed a 70-person team at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, where he witnessed firsthand the challenges of point-of-care tech. He also consulted for government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Homeland Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

