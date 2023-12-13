Forbes Announces America's Top RIA Firms for 2023: Wellesley Asset Management Ranked #19

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. was ranked #19 on Forbes October 10th, 2023 list of America's Top RIA Firms*.

R.J. Shook, Forbes Contributor, wrote, "All of the RIAs on Forbes list have strong pedigrees when it comes to providing a steady hand for clients and preserving their wealth over the long term. The second annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA list has 250 advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.1 trillion."

"This is truly a full team effort and a testament to our employees' myopic focus of always putting clients first," said Greg Miller, CPA, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Wellesley Asset Management.

Michael Miller commented, "I am most appreciative to receive this prominent ranking this year—a significant tribute to the convertible bond investment strategy that we have provided to our clients for over twenty-five years. In times of market volatility, we remain confident about our offered investment products and are committed to assisting our clients with their financial goals."

Disclosures:

*Awarded October 10th, 2023. Data compiled by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Based on time period from 3/31/22-3/31/23.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided.

Rankings have inherent limitations and qualifications and should not be viewed as representative of any one client's experience and should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of performance by Wellesley Asset Management and any of its clients. Working with a highly ranked advisor does not ensure that a client will experience a higher level of performance or guarantee results.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, and published each year, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. A ranking based on different criteria, such as portfolio performance, or that weights the same criteria differently, could have results that differ substantially from those of the Forbes rankings. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive cash or non-cash compensation in exchange for rankings. (For the full list and more, visit www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms; advisors can complete a survey for upcoming rankings at www.SHOOKresearch.com.)

About Forbes

Forbes Inc. has enjoyed a long history as one of the most successful and recognized publishers of financial news and information and ranks as one of the top 15 highest-grossing magazine publishers. Forbes magazine and international editions are read by more than five million people. In addition to the flagship magazine, the company produces Forbes.com, a leading online business site.

About Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.

Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private funds. Managing assets of approximately $2 billion, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals. Founded in 1991, by Greg Miller, CPA, Wellesley invests in convertible bonds deploying absolute return-seeking strategies.

Additional information about the firm is available at www.wam.com

